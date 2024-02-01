Galway TD calls for urgent review of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is in need of urgent review according to Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell.

New figures show that since the opening of the scheme just one grant has been drawn down in the county, while none has been drawn down in the city.





Sinn Féin’s Mairead Farrell says it’s clear the current scheme is not working.

