Galway TD calls for public information campaign on measles vaccine as uptake drops

A Galway TD is calling for a major public information campaign on the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles.

It’s as figures show a 45-fold increase in measles cases in Europe, as well as a drop in the uptake of the MMR vaccine.





Deputy Ciaran Cannon has told the Dáil we live in a world full of misinformation, fallacies, and conspiracy theories.

He said the UK is about to embark on a major public information campaign – and Ireland needs to desperately do the same.

Speaking in response, Minister Eamon Ryan said he fully agrees – and took aim at a subsect of the population he said subscribe to a “nihilistic populist creed”.

