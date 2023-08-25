Galway TD calls for deferral of Concrete levy for sake of construction sector
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway TD Sean Canney is calling for a further deferral of the proposed Concrete levy for the sake of the local construction sector.
The measure was proposed in the budget to pay for mica building defects, and was to apply to concrete blocks and pouring concrete.
However, Deputy Canney says the levy, which is due to come in on September 1st, now includes Precast Concrete Products.
He is demanding the Government hold off on its implementation until the anamoly is sorted out:
