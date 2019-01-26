Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the Minister for Transport to conduct a radical and comprehensive review of rural transport policies.
Galway West Fianna Fail TD Éamon Ó Cuív says most of the transport services in rural Ireland are based on an out-of-date framework and new policies need to be developed.
To hear more on Deputy O’ Cuiv’s proposals, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…
Galway TD calls for comprehensive review of rural transport policies
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the Minister for Transport to conduct a radical and comprehensive review of rural transport policies.