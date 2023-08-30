Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th August 2023 9am-12pm)
Published:
-
-
Author: Jon Richards
~ 1 minutes read
On today’s show:
9am-10am
Boundary report sees Galway East gain a TD and Mayo become whole again
€17m fund for community-based tourism projects
Survey shows dairy is great value in kid’s lunch boxes
Newcastle residents on epic Bin walk from Cavan to Cork are currently in Portumna
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM
More like this:
Ciaran Cannon disappointed Dáil constituency review does not restore county borders in East Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is voicing disappointment that a lon...
Surprise as review recommends Ballinasloe remain in Roscommon-Galway constituency
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review of Dáil constituencies nationwide is recomm...
Reviews recommends extra TD for Galway East constituency
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review on Dáil constituencies nationwide is recomm...
Airbnb travel added €54m and 830 jobs to Galway last year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Travel on Airbnb was worth €54m to the Galway economy last year, ...
Galway expected to get extra TD as changes to Dáil constituencies to be announced soon
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is expected to get an extra TD in changes to the Dáil cons...
Fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway brought under control
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fire at Keady’s Drycleaners in Claregalway has been broug...
University of Galway researchers contribute to report on teacher sexual misconduct
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway have contributed to a new rep...
University of Galway has signed a cancer research agreement with University of Notre Dame in Indiana in the U.S
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Biseach Initiative aims to build on the ideas, talent and inf...
Midlands North West MEP brands delay to allocation of extra seat as ‘ridiculous’
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey has slammed the delay to the ...