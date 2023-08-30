  • Services

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th August 2023 9am-12pm)

Published:

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 30th August 2023 9am-12pm)
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/mgk7km/galway_talks_30th_august_2023_9am6ok65.mp3
On today’s show:

9am-10am

Boundary report sees Galway East gain a TD and Mayo become whole again  

€17m fund for community-based tourism projects 

Survey shows dairy is great value in kid’s lunch boxes

Newcastle residents on epic Bin walk from Cavan to Cork are currently in Portumna  

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

