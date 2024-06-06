  • Services

Galway Talks with John Morley

Published:

Galway Talks with John Morley
On today’s show: 

9am-10am


Scientists identify a cause of inflammatory bowel disease

A Loughrea sergeant is set to kayak from Ireland to Scotland for charity

Mens’ mental health event to take place in Galway city

10am-11am

Galway vigil set to honour children who have been killed in Palestine

Dave O’Connell runs through the Connacht Tribune headlines

Croí unveils ambitious three-year strategy to enhance cardiovascular health

11am – 12pm

The final episode of our Ours To Protect program

The Opacas play live in studio ahead of their Abbey Road recording session

‘Galway Talks with John Morley’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

