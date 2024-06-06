On today’s show:

9am-10am





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Scientists identify a cause of inflammatory bowel disease

A Loughrea sergeant is set to kayak from Ireland to Scotland for charity

Mens’ mental health event to take place in Galway city

﻿

10am-11am

Galway vigil set to honour children who have been killed in Palestine

Dave O’Connell runs through the Connacht Tribune headlines

Croí unveils ambitious three-year strategy to enhance cardiovascular health

11am – 12pm

The final episode of our Ours To Protect program

The Opacas play live in studio ahead of their Abbey Road recording session

‘Galway Talks with John Morley’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

The post Galway Talks with John Morley appeared first on Galway Bay FM.