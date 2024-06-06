Galway Talks with John Morley
Published:
-
-
Author: Jon Richards
~ 1 minutes read
On today’s show:
9am-10am
Scientists identify a cause of inflammatory bowel disease
A Loughrea sergeant is set to kayak from Ireland to Scotland for charity
Mens’ mental health event to take place in Galway city
10am-11am
Galway vigil set to honour children who have been killed in Palestine
Dave O’Connell runs through the Connacht Tribune headlines
Croí unveils ambitious three-year strategy to enhance cardiovascular health
11am – 12pm
The final episode of our Ours To Protect program
The Opacas play live in studio ahead of their Abbey Road recording session
