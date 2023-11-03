Several Galway businesses have taken awards at the 2023 Irish Family Business Awards held in Dublin.

An Spideal-based Standún won gold the Best Small Family Business category.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

City-based Kennys Bindery also claimed gold in the Printing & Publishing category.

A third gold went to Killary Adventure Company, for best Sustainable Family Business of the Year.

And Loughrea-based Executive Premier Travel took a silver in the Fastest Growing Family Business category.

Full list of winners available here.

The post Galway takes several gold awards at 2023 Irish Family Business Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.