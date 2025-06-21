Galway symposium honours legacy of pioneering veterinary surgeon Aleen Cust

-
-
Former European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness is one of the key speakers at this year’s annual symposium that honours a trailblazer who was Galway’s – and these islands’ – first female vet.
The Aleen Cust Memorial Symposium 2025, a landmark event dedicated to the pioneering spirit of Aleen Cust, the first female veterinary surgeon in Ireland and the UK, will be held on Friday, July 4, at Mountbellew Agricultural College.
This symposium, themed “Cultivating Change in Veterinary and Farming Practices,” aims to honour Aleen Cust’s remarkable contributions to veterinary medicine and her enduring legacy.
The symposium will feature a series of insightful lectures and discussions led by prominent figures in the fields of veterinary science, agriculture, and heritage.
ATU President Dr. Orla Flynn will perform the official opening and keynote speakers also include Dr. June Fanning, Chief Veterinary Officer at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Dr. John Cunningham, Associate Professor in History, University of Galway and Dr John Flaherty, an expert in Agricultural Heritage.
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts, view community heritage and vintage exhibitions, and earn CVE credits approved by the Veterinary Council of Ireland.
Aleen Cust became the first female veterinary surgeon to work in Ireland – and indeed the world – in 1900, first in Athleague, Co Roscommon, and then five years later as a Local Authority Veterinary Inspector for the Mountbellew district.
‘Miss Cust’ or ‘Vet Cust’ as she was known rode a white Arabian stallion in her earlier years at work and is remembered in Galway and Roscommon for her integrity, intelligence, wit, charm, determination.
She remained in Mountbellew until 1915 when she drove her own car to France to assist the treatment of injured horses during World War 1.
Brendan Gardiner and Donal Connolly of the Aleen Cust Society said they were proud to honour her legacy.
“Her determination and courage continue to inspire generations of veterinary practitioners. Aleen’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of challenging societal norms,” they said.
The Aleen Cust Memorial Society, a dedicated group of retired and semi-retired veterinary practitioners, has been instrumental in organising this symposium in partnership with the Heritage Office, Galway County Council and Mountbellew Agricultural College/Atlantic Technological University.
Their mission is to remember and celebrate the life and achievements of Aleen Cust, who overcame significant barriers to become a trailblazer in her field.
“Aleen Cust’s contributions to veterinary medicine and her pioneering spirit are an integral part of our heritage. This symposium not only celebrates her achievements but also highlights the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural history,” said Marie Mannion, Heritage Officer, Galway County Council/
For more information and to book your place at the symposium, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/aleen-cust-memorial-symposium-tickets-1396540834229?aff= oddtdtcreator.
Pictured: Aleen Cust in Kensington Gardens, London in May 1923. Photo: Smith Archive
