  • Services

Services

Galway study shows frailty more significant than age in predicting weaning success from mechanical ventilation

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway study shows frailty more significant than age in predicting weaning success from mechanical ventilation
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Frailty is more significant than age in predicting weaning success from mechanical ventilation

That’s according to a University of Galway study led by Professor Andrew Simpkin with research carried out by medical students Rionach Sheerin and Caoimhe Laffey

It’s part of the international study “Worldwide Assessment of Separation of Patients from Ventilatory Assistance”

Known as “WEAN SAFE”, it’s led by the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine and the European Respiratory Society.

The key findings of the Galway study included that frail patients, regardless of their age, faced significantly higher risks of delayed weaning

It showed that older age, though significant, had a lesser impact on outcomes compared to frailty.

More like this:
no_space
Public consultation begins on Salthill Village and Seafront Plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe public consultation on the Salthill Village and S...

no_space
Paid parking to be introduced at Merlin Park Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPaid parking is to be introduced at Merlin Park Hospi...

no_space
Public consultation extended on improved bus service from Galway to Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public consultation on the improvement of the 350 b...

no_space
Record high of 121 people on trolleys at Galway's public Emergency Departments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency Departments at Galway's public hospitals ar...

no_space
Uisce Éireann begins mains replacement works in Ballinasloe town

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWork is underway on replacing 200 metres of aging cas...

no_space
Land prices remain steady in Galway, with higher prices in the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAgricultural land in Co. Galway has remained steady o...

no_space
Less than half of HAP properties across Galway City have been inspected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLess than half of the HAP properties across Galway Ci...

no_space
Revitalised Galway bounce back to stun Kilkenny hosts

Galway 2-19 Kilkenny 1-19 THE danger of making rash judgements based on early Spring form w...

no_space
Speaking rights dominate as Trump threatens world order

World of Politics with Hartry McGee Who thought this minor row over speaking rights in the Dái...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up