Galway study shows frailty more significant than age in predicting weaning success from mechanical ventilation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Frailty is more significant than age in predicting weaning success from mechanical ventilation

That’s according to a University of Galway study led by Professor Andrew Simpkin with research carried out by medical students Rionach Sheerin and Caoimhe Laffey

It’s part of the international study “Worldwide Assessment of Separation of Patients from Ventilatory Assistance”

Known as “WEAN SAFE”, it’s led by the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine and the European Respiratory Society.

The key findings of the Galway study included that frail patients, regardless of their age, faced significantly higher risks of delayed weaning

It showed that older age, though significant, had a lesser impact on outcomes compared to frailty.