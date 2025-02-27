  • Services

Galway study identifies financial and canvassing barriers for disabled political candidates

Galway study identifies financial and canvassing barriers for disabled political candidates
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A University of Galway study has identified financial and canvassing barriers for disabled political candidates

Other systemic barriers identified by the research include inaccessibility, negative attitudes, fear of violence, and lack of support.

Researchers from the University of Galway and Trinity focused on the experiences of candidates who stood in last year’s local and European elections.

Professor Eilionóir Flynn, Centre for Disability Law and Policy at University of Galway outlines some of their recommendations

