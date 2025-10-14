  • Services

Galway study finds link between early menopause and increased risk of dementia

Galway study finds link between early menopause and increased risk of dementia
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway-led study has found that entering menopause at an earlier age is associated with an increased risk of dementia.

A team of researchers from University of Galway and Boston University carried out the study with over 1,300 women.

The research, published in the Journal for Alzheimer’s Disease, also showed that hormone replacement therapy after menopause appears to be associated with a reduced risk of dementia.

It also uncovered that having more children is associated with better cognitive test performance

Lead author, Professor Emer McGrath says that this study will help women take action to reduce their risk of Dementia

