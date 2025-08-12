Galway study finds Ireland's proposed climate targets risk locking in global hunger

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A University of Galway study claims Ireland’s proposed climate targets risk locking in global hunger.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, was done in partnership with the University of Melbourne, University College Cork and Climate Resource.

It found that Ireland’s proposed climate targets protect methane emission privileges at the expense of poorer nations’ development.

In the study, the scientists have called out ‘temperature neutrality’, also known as ‘no additional warming’

Lead scientist, University of Galway’s Dr Colm Duffy, explains what that means



