Galway students share their reactions to Leaving Cert results
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 62-thousand students received their Leaving Cert results today – over 3 thousand of them in Galway.

For many, it was their first ever state exam, after their junior certs were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

The grades revealed today have gone through post-marking adjustment, after Minister Norma Foley instructed the SEC in July they should be in line with those of 2022.

CAO first round offers are due out next Wednesday.

Leah Hogarty was at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir this morning to chat to students there about their results.

Meanwhile, Sarah Slevin was at Yeats College in Galway City.

