Galway Students secure place in Scifest National Finals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two students from Coláiste Muire Máthair on St. Mary’s Road in the city have secured their place in the SciFest National Finals in Dublin, following their impressive scientific research.

First year students Liya Walsh and Crystal Quinn impressed judges with their project ‘Biovolt: The Moss Power Revolution’ which focused on ‘harnessing nature’s soft power for a sustainable future.’

The project has already secured Liya and Crystal a prestigious EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award following the regional competition in Atlantic Technological University Galway earlier this year.

Liya and Crystal will now compete against fifty other students from thirty schools nationwide in the national finals for a chance to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.