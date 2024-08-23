Galway students react to Leaving Certificate results

Around three thousands students across Galway have received their Leaving Cert results today.

Nationally, almost 61-thousand students have been checking their results online, with some visiting their schools to collect theirs.





Our reporter Chris Benn is at Dominican College on Taylor’s Hill, and asked these students how they were feeling and what their future plans are:

