Galway students lead the way in peer campaign to promote online safety

FOUR Galway students from Mercy College Woodford are among over 100 students across Ireland taking part in the Webwise Safer Internet Day (SID) Ambassador Training Programme 2025.
This peer-led initiative equips students with the knowledge and skills to run their own online safety campaigns in their schools and local communities.
And as part of the programme, SID Ambassadors Eimear Fahy and Emily Kearns, along with Webwise Youth Panellists Mae Treacy and Alannah Tyrrell attended an in-person training day in Dublin, where they received support and guidance from the Webwise Youth Advisory Panel.
The Ambassador Training Programme empowers students to take a leading role in creating a safer, better internet by tackling key issues like online bullying, misinformation, wellbeing, privacy, and digital rights.
The theme for Safer Internet Day 2025, happening on Tuesday, February 11, is “Prepare / Protect / Thrive: Navigating Algorithms and Influencers.”
This is to encourage schools, parents, young people, and educators to explore how algorithms and influencers shape young people’s online lives. The aim is to equip children with the skills to navigate the opportunities and challenges of these powerful online influences.
Safer Internet Day (SID) is an EU wide initiative to promote a safer internet for all users, especially young people. It is promoted in Ireland by the Oide Technology in Education and Webwise, with over 200,000 people taking part in last year’s celebrations.
Schools, parents, and young people can access free resources and activity ideas by visiting the Safer Internet Day Hub.
Webwise is the online safety initiative of the Department of Education and co-funded by the European Commission. It promotes safer, better internet use through awareness campaigns and educational resources for teachers, students, and parents. Find out more at webwise.ie.
Pictured: Eimear Fahy, Emily Kearns, Mae Treacy, and Alannah Tyrrell from Mercy College, Woodford, at the Webwise Safer Internet Day Ambassador Training Day.
