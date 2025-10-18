Galway student wins gold medal at prestigious Global Undergraduate Awards

A high-flying Tuam native was one of two Galway students honoured for their research work at the Global Undergraduate Awards, the world’s leading academic awards programme for undergraduate research.

Rían Cody, a student at Trinity College Dublin, was named a global winner and will be presented with the prestigious Thomas Clarkson Gold Medal at the Global Summit in Dublin on November 11.

Rían’s achievement was also celebrated at the All-Ireland Summit event at the Royal Irish Academy, Dublin, last week, where fellow Galwegian Roisin Flynn from Salthill also received a prestigious regional award.

Rían, secured an award for his project ‘Mackie and Boyle on Self-Refutation’ in the Philosophy category.

And Roisin, a Royal College of Surgeons student, received a regional award, earning recognition in the Life Sciences category for her project on ‘The Role of Histone Deacetylases in Breast Cancer Brain Metastases and the Therapeutic Potential of Their Inhibition’

The Global Undergraduate Awards programme consists of global winners, regional winners and highly commended.

The best ten per cent of submissions are highly commended, regional winners are the highest-performing highly commended entrants from a GUA region in their category, and the top submission in each category is deemed the Global Winner and awarded the Thomas Clarkson Gold Medal.

Following an extensive judging process by 500, the winners were selected from over 2,400 submissions spanning 348 universities in 99 countries across 25 categories.

There was one other Irish Global winner from Trinity College Dublin, along with ten regional winners from University of Limerick, University of Galway, Trinity College, MTU, Queen’s University, DCU, and SETU – and five Highly commended winners from Trinity College, University of Galway, and UCC.

Pictured: Rían Cody and Roisin Flynn from Galway accepting their regional awards from Jim Barry, Chairman of The Global Undergraduate Awards, at the All-Ireland summit event in the Royal Irish Academy, Dublin.