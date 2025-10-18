  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Galway student wins gold medal at prestigious Global Undergraduate Awards

Published:

Galway student wins gold medal at prestigious Global Undergraduate Awards
Share story:

A high-flying Tuam native was one of two Galway students honoured for their research work at the Global Undergraduate Awards, the world’s leading academic awards programme for undergraduate research.

Rían Cody, a student at Trinity College Dublin, was named a global winner and will be presented with the prestigious Thomas Clarkson Gold Medal at the Global Summit in Dublin on November 11.

Rían’s achievement was also celebrated at the All-Ireland Summit event at the Royal Irish Academy, Dublin, last week, where fellow Galwegian Roisin Flynn from Salthill also received a prestigious regional award.

Rían, secured an award for his project ‘Mackie and Boyle on Self-Refutation’ in the Philosophy category.

And Roisin, a Royal College of Surgeons student, received a regional award, earning recognition in the Life Sciences category for her project on ‘The Role of Histone Deacetylases in Breast Cancer Brain Metastases and the Therapeutic Potential of Their Inhibition’

The Global Undergraduate Awards programme consists of global winners, regional winners and highly commended.

The best ten per cent of submissions are highly commended, regional winners are the highest-performing highly commended entrants from a GUA region in their category, and the top submission in each category is deemed the Global Winner and awarded the Thomas Clarkson Gold Medal.

Following an extensive judging process by 500, the winners were selected from over 2,400 submissions spanning 348 universities in 99 countries across 25 categories.

There was one other Irish Global winner from Trinity College Dublin, along with ten regional winners from University of Limerick, University of Galway, Trinity College, MTU, Queen’s University, DCU, and SETU – and five Highly commended winners from Trinity College, University of Galway, and UCC.

Pictured: Rían Cody and Roisin Flynn from Galway accepting their regional awards from Jim Barry, Chairman of The Global Undergraduate Awards, at the All-Ireland summit event in the Royal Irish Academy, Dublin.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Fire and Rescue Service wins award for "SWEMS" Project 

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Fire and Rescue Service and the County Council...

no_space
City woman with 95 convictions put off road

By Dara Bradley A city woman with 95 previous convictions has been fined and put off the road ...

no_space
Sat Navs sending out wrong signals

A GALWAY County Councillor has warned that satellite navigation could be contributing to a rise i...

no_space
Minister can’t force IFI into a U-turn over hatchery

The Minister of State with responsibility for fisheries, Timmy Dooley, said he had no direct powe...

no_space
As new owners bed in at Galway Bay fm new CEO, Oranmore's Fionnuala Rabbitt, says ambition is to grow audience through excellent local radio

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay FM has been sold to Bay Broadcasting, the ...

no_space
Top national award for climate team at Galway City Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council's climate action and sustainabili...

no_space
Man jailed for raping daughter's friend at city home

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been jailed for five years and two months f...

no_space
Galway Bay FM acquired by Bay Broadcasting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay FM has been sold to Bay Broadcasting, the ...

no_space
Man jailed for raping daughters friend at city home

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been jailed for five years and two months f...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up