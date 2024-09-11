Galway student wins award for portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device

A Galway student has won an award for designing a portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device.

Olivia Humphreys designed ‘Athena’, after being inspired by seeing her mother undergo treatment for cancer in 2019.





Her battery-powered device, which allows patients to spend more time at home scooped Ireland’s James Dyson Award,

Olivia has just joined Luminate Medical, based in Ballybrit, as a research and development engineer intern.

She’s been explaining how it works, and why it’s so important for patients like her mum.

