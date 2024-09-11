  • Services

Galway student wins award for portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device

Published:

A Galway student has won an award for designing a portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device.

Olivia Humphreys designed ‘Athena’, after being inspired by seeing her mother undergo treatment for cancer in 2019.


Her battery-powered device, which allows patients to spend more time at home scooped Ireland’s James Dyson Award,

Olivia has just joined Luminate Medical, based in Ballybrit, as a research and development engineer intern.

She’s been explaining how it works, and why it’s so important for patients like her mum.

The post Galway student wins award for portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

