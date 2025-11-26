Galway student presented with prestigious Global Undergraduate Award

-
Rian Cody
A Philosophy student from Galway was among the elite winners from across the world at the Global Undergraduate Awards held last week in Dublin.
Rian Cody from Tuam, a student in Trinity College Dublin, was presented with the prestigious Thomas Clarkson Gold Medal for his project “Mackie and Boyle on Self- Refutation” in the philosophy category.
Presented as part of its annual global summit event in Dublin, the Global Undergraduate Awards (GUA), the world’s leading academic awards programme for undergraduate research, awarded 25 global winners with the prestigious Gold Medal.
The winners were selected from over 2,400 submissions spanning 348 universities in 99 countries across 25 categories, whittled down by an extensive judging process in the hands of 500 academics.
Other recipients of the Thomas Clarkson Gold Medal are students studying across the world including Finland, Bangladesh, USA, UAE, Singapore, the UK, Canada and Hong Kong.
There were eleven Irish regional winners from University College Cork, Trinity College Dublin, University of Limerick, University of Galway, Trinity College Dublin, Royal College of Surgeons, Munster Technological University, Queen’s University Belfast, DCU, South East Technological University (SETU).
Highly commended winners from Ireland included students from Trinity College Dublin, University of Galway, and University College Cork.
The GUA also announced regional winners across Africa & the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Oceania, USA & Canada, and Ireland. Hundreds more students were recognised as Highly Commended Entrants for their outstanding work.
Former Government Minister Simon Coveney presented the awards at the Global Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in King’s Inns.
The annual GUA Global Summit is a three-day event that took place from November 9 to 12 across venues in Dublin city centre. It is a bespoke gathering designed for exceptional undergraduate students and academics.
Participants explore the value of leadership and gain practical tools to develop their academic, creative, and professional ambitions. Alongside student-led sessions, the Summit features talks and panels with inspiring speakers from diverse industries and backgrounds.
Pictured: GUA global winner Rían Coady (centre) pictured at the Global Undergraduate Awards (GUA) awards ceremony in King’s Inns, with GUA chairman Jim Barry and former Government Minister Simon Coveney.
