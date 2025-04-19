Galway student among the big winners in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

An evocative painting of her granddad won a young Galway artist a top prize in the prestigious Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Fourteen-year-old Aibhlinn Faulkiner, a pupil at Coláiste Éinde in Salthill, took third prize in the 14-15 years age category for her work, simply entitled ‘My Grandad’.

The subject of her artwork is described by Final Adjudicator – Irish visual artist, curator and educator – Pauline O’Connell, as “an expressive joyful character captured through her skilful use of layered textures, expressive brushstrokes, and warm fleshy tones.”

No stranger to the competition, Aibhlinn won a Special Merit Award last year – and she was one of Galway students have won top prizes in this year’s 71st Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

She was one of three Galway winners, with two others taking Special Merit Awards for artworks that Ms. O’Connell said ‘displayed high levels of skill and creativity.’

They were Íse Leonard (11) from Áine Doherty Art School, Oughterard, and Brian Cosgrave (10) from Carnaun National School, Athenry.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955.

This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Galway and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

Pictured: Aibhlinn Faulkiner’s award-winning painting, ‘My Grandad’, from this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.