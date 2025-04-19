Galway student among the big winners in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
An evocative painting of her granddad won a young Galway artist a top prize in the prestigious Texaco Children’s Art Competition.
Fourteen-year-old Aibhlinn Faulkiner, a pupil at Coláiste Éinde in Salthill, took third prize in the 14-15 years age category for her work, simply entitled ‘My Grandad’.
The subject of her artwork is described by Final Adjudicator – Irish visual artist, curator and educator – Pauline O’Connell, as “an expressive joyful character captured through her skilful use of layered textures, expressive brushstrokes, and warm fleshy tones.”
No stranger to the competition, Aibhlinn won a Special Merit Award last year – and she was one of Galway students have won top prizes in this year’s 71st Texaco Children’s Art Competition.
She was one of three Galway winners, with two others taking Special Merit Awards for artworks that Ms. O’Connell said ‘displayed high levels of skill and creativity.’
They were Íse Leonard (11) from Áine Doherty Art School, Oughterard, and Brian Cosgrave (10) from Carnaun National School, Athenry.
The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955.
This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Galway and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.
Pictured: Aibhlinn Faulkiner’s award-winning painting, ‘My Grandad’, from this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Gort Cancer Support officially recognised for setting the highest standards in care
Gort Cancer Support has been commended for holding the highest standards in care – securing full ...
Galway food outlets among the big prizewinners at Regional Restaurant Awards
Several Galway food outlets enjoyed the taste of success last week, when they emerged winners at ...
Fifteen finalists announced for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFifteen finalists have been announced for Gradam Sheo...
Galway Garda Chief urging motorists to be safe this weekend
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway Garda Chief is urging motorists to be safe...
Final refusal for new housing estate in Claregalway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA final refusal has been given to plans for a new hou...
UG researchers secure places on prestigious European doctoral network
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour researchers from the University of Galway have s...
Former Western Health Board farm near Ballinasloe goes on sale for a million euro
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 100 acre former Western Health Board farm near Ball...
Substantial funding for two pivotal research projects by ATU lecturers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo ATU lecturers have claimed national funding to ad...
Permission refused for high-speed internet equipment on Inis Oirr
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNational Broadband Ireland has been refused permissio...