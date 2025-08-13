Galway strengthens US ties with official visit to Milwaukee and Chicago

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A delegation from Galway City and County Councils departs from Shannon Airport today to participate in a series of tourism, cultural, and economic development engagements in the United States.

The delegation is led by Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, Leas-Chathaoirleach Mary Hoade, and City and County officials.

During the trip, the delegation will travel throughout Illinois and Wisconsin and reaffirm the city council’s twinning with Milwaukee and Chicago as well as the county council’s twinning with Washington County, Wisconsin

The centrepiece is Galway’s participation in the Milwaukee Irish Fest from tomorrow until Sunday

It’s the world’s largest Irish cultural event, attracting over 120,000 visitors annually.

The Galway delegation, which has participated in the festival for more than 30 years, will operate a dedicated stand at the festival to promote Galway as a visitor destination for United States audiences.

Galway will also be represented at the Chicago Irish Fest, which will take place at Gaelic Park from 22 to 24 August