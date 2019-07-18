Galway Street Club set for their cultural homecoming

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

There are few bands, if any, that can claim to be as ingrained in this city’s culture as Galway Street Club. The ten-piece folk group embrace the culture and diversity that embodies Galway – a multi-national ensemble with so broad a range of personalities and styles that really, their act shouldn’t work. Somehow, the band achieves a cohesive brand of madness through a mix of collective musical ability and unwavering energy.

This Sunday, Galway Street Club play the Róisín Dubh as part of the Galway International Arts Festival. It’s a familiar pitch for the city’s most famous buskers and one that always produces some of their best gigs. Having toured extensively around Ireland and Europe, the Street Club have come to appreciate their homecomings.

“It’s a different feeling [when we come back here],” admits James Dillon, singer and guitarist. We’ve been doing well all over Ireland for the last year but I myself am never totally sure if we have a fan base or if people are going to be following us [in other places]. Galway always feels like a bit of a homecoming and there’s always a buzz about the place.”

The band’s roots might be in the streets but their performances on stage are equally captivating. They acknowledge the differences between the two environments and appreciate the benefits of being able to do both.

“It definitely is [a different energy],” James notes. “Busking is a lot more casual. We tend to be a bit more silly when we’re busking but when you’re on stage there’s a certain pressure to perform for these people because you owe it to them to give them a good performance.”

Mandolin player Johnny Irvine interjects. “A lot of the new tunes that we do, we do them in practice but what makes the song complete is trying stuff out in the street. We’re not doing it as a rehearsal but somebody might do a little falsetto thing or a riff or something and we’ll go ‘Yeah that, do that all the time now’”.

Wherever they perform, it is obvious that the Street Club love what they do. For such a large band, there’s an evident chemistry and affection that shines through in their sound.

