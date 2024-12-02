Galway still has above average female representation following General Election despite drop on 2020

Galway still has above average female representation following the results of the General Election.

But compared to 2020, we will now have less women in the Dáil despite an extra seat in Galway East.

The Women for Election campaign says this has been a historic election so far – with more women than ever set to walk through the gates of Leinster House.

Some seats are yet to be filled nationwide, but the expected result is that 25 percent of all TDs will be women.

And in Galway the figure is considerably higher than that at 33 percent across Galway West, Galway East, and Roscommon Galway.

There’s Independent Catherine Connolly, Sinn Fein’s Mairead Farrell and Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton all returned in Galway West.

But there’s no female TD’s in Galway East despite the addition of an extra seat, with Fianna Fail’s Anne Rabbitte losing her seat.

Heading into the election, just 3 of the 14 candidates in that constituency were women – and Fine Gael’s Clodagh Higgins was eliminated late, with her transfers pushing party colleague Pete Roche over the line.

Elsewhere, and Sinn Fein’s Claire Kerrane will continue to represent the constituency of Roscommon Galway.

So, although Galway is still well above the national average at 33 percent, it is a drop on what we had in the previous term – when female TD’s held almost half the seats.