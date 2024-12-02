  • Services

Services

Galway still has above average female representation following General Election despite drop on 2020

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Galway still has above average female representation following General Election despite drop on 2020
Share story:

Galway still has above average female representation following the results of the General Election.

But compared to 2020, we will now have less women in the Dáil despite an extra seat in Galway East.

The Women for Election campaign says this has been a historic election so far – with more women than ever set to walk through the gates of Leinster House.

Some seats are yet to be filled nationwide, but the expected result is that 25 percent of all TDs will be women.

And in Galway the figure is considerably higher than that at 33 percent across Galway West, Galway East, and Roscommon Galway.

There’s Independent Catherine Connolly, Sinn Fein’s Mairead Farrell and Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton all returned in Galway West.

But there’s no female TD’s in Galway East despite the addition of an extra seat, with Fianna Fail’s Anne Rabbitte losing her seat.

Heading into the election, just 3 of the 14 candidates in that constituency were women – and Fine Gael’s Clodagh Higgins was eliminated late, with her transfers pushing party colleague Pete Roche over the line.

Elsewhere, and Sinn Fein’s Claire Kerrane will continue to represent the constituency of Roscommon Galway.

So, although Galway is still well above the national average at 33 percent, it is a drop on what we had in the previous term – when female TD’s held almost half the seats.

More like this:
no_space
33 percent increase in Galway referrals to organisation rehabilitating men who inflict domestic violence

An organisation that rehabilitates men who chose to be violent in their relationships says it's e...

no_space
Clifden RNLI mark 100 lifeboat launches in 2024

Clifden RNLI is marking 100 lifeboat launches so far this year. The volunteer crew have racked up...

no_space
Noel Grealish takes final seat in Galway West fills 16 counts

Galway West has filled its final and fifth seat after 16 counts, wrapping up in the early hours o...

no_space
Christmas comes early at Blackrock Cottage

There was no shortage of festive spirit in the air at the award-winning Blackrock Cottage restaur...

no_space
Boil Water Notice issued for 3,000 customers in Gort

A Boil Water notice has been issued for almost 3,000 people in Gort. It's due to a deterioration ...

no_space
Galway West fills final seat after 16 counts in early hours

Galway West has filled its final and fifth seat after 16 counts, wrapping up in the early hours o...

no_space
Community group seeks Council help on street lights and safety measures

The team behind a two-mile greenway project on the Galway/Roscommon border has asked Galway Count...

no_space
Galway native marks her 100th birthday with gathering of friends and family

By Jo Bell A Galway woman who spent the first 94 years of her life in the west recently celebr...

no_space
Decision to walk away from politics down to workload and frustration with red tape

The reality of life as an elected member of Galway County Council is not as lucrative as many of ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up