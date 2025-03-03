Galway startups forge strong ties with Japan at "Konnichiwa Japan" event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway startups have forged strong ties with Japan at a “Konnichiwa Japan” event hosted by Junior Chamber Galway at the IdeasLab

It has fostered valuable connections and insights into the Japanese market for the local business community.

It drew a diverse audience of students, entrepreneurs, and business professionals eager to learn about potential collaborations and opportunities in Japan.

The programme featured a mix of presentations and fireside chats, providing attendees with a comprehensive overview of the Japanese business landscape.