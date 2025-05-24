Galway Sports Partnership launch Activity Play Hubs systems for Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Sports Partnership have launched Activity Play Hubs around Galway City.

The launch took place on Tuesday last and was performed by the Mayor of Galway City, Peter Keane.

The Hubs are a box-up system through an app that provides sports equipment to the public free of charge in order to increase physical activity and play across the city.

There are 7 systems currently in the city in Doughiska, Ballybane, O’Sullivan Park, Renmore, South Park, McGrath’s Field and Salthill Park, and each has 6 units where the public can have access for up to three hours.

Declan Burke of Active Cities Galway joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about the hubs and upcoming plans for the summer.