Galway speaker at International Conference on addiction and associated disorders

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galwayman Sean Harty is a guest speaker at a prominent conference taking place in Dublin today on addiction issues

Mr Harty is Chairperson of the Addiction Counsellors of Ireland and will today speak in front of a global audience of professionals on the theme of resilience and change

In Galway he works as an advocate along with Joe Treacy in getting better addiction and particularly alcohol misuse related services

Other guest speakers at today’s Croke Park event are Senator Frances Black and from Trinity College Dublin Professor Joe Barry and Dr Catherine Comhisey