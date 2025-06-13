Galway soprano finishes first in two competitions at Feis Ceoil

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway soprano has finished in first place at two competitions at the annual Feis Ceoil being held in Dublin.

Aimee Banks, from Moycullen has won the Percy Whitehead Cup and Thomas Moore Cup.

She could claim more silverware over the next few days as she prepares to compete in several further singing competitions.

A graduate of the Royal Irish Academy of Music, Amy has been competing in the Feis Ceoil since 2014.

The young singer has won a full scholarship for her postgraduate studies in the Royal Academy of Music in London, beginning in September.