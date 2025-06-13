  • Services

Services

Galway soprano finishes first in two competitions at Feis Ceoil

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway soprano finishes first in two competitions at Feis Ceoil
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway soprano has finished in first place at two competitions at the annual Feis Ceoil being held in Dublin.

Aimee Banks, from Moycullen has won the Percy Whitehead Cup and Thomas Moore Cup.

She could claim more silverware over the next few days as she prepares to compete in several further singing competitions.

A graduate of the Royal Irish Academy of Music, Amy has been competing in the Feis Ceoil since 2014.

The young singer has won a full scholarship for her postgraduate studies in the Royal Academy of Music in London, beginning in September.

More like this:
no_space
Tanáiste acknowledges "compelling case" for new naval base in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Tanáiste has acknowledged there's a strong and "c...

no_space
Housing Minister officially opens newly renovated Threshold office in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Minister for Housing James Browne is having very ...

no_space
Dr Leo Quinlan appointed inaugural Head at UG's School of Pharmacy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDr Leo Quinlan has been appointed the inaugural Head ...

no_space
Calls for urgent investment in water infrastructure in the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are calls for urgent investment in water infras...

no_space
Flood defence solutions for city to be revealed next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHigh level options for flood defence solutions for Ga...

no_space
Galway City Ring Road could face new public hearing

An Bord Pleanála has ordered that the Galway City Ring Road proposal must go out for public submi...

no_space
New opera will take Arts Festival audiences on virtual trip to Mars

Irish National Opera (INO) will take audiences on a virtual trip to Mars during next month’s Galw...

no_space
Hormones inspire Janey’s improv comedy show at Town Hall

Janey Mac is Hot (Blame the Hormones), an improvised comedy inspired by one woman’s perimenopause...

no_space
Summer concert series with Eleanor Shanley returns to Ballinasloe

The summer concert series in Ballinasloe with Eleanor Shanley and friends will return to Moycarn ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up