Galway social housing scheme wins prize in construction industry awards

A city social housing scheme has carried off a top prize in the Irish Construction Excellence Awards for 2024.

OCC Construction won best project in the ‘Residential up to €5M’ category for the Galway City Council project, An Cliathán.

An Cliathán is a 15-unit social housing scheme located on the High Road (Old Monivea Road).

Galway City Council procured a design team led by O’Briain Beary Architects to provide full design services for the project and OCC Construction were awarded the contract for the works.

Construction commenced in 2022 and the scheme was completed in early December 2023.

The development consists of two residential buildings in a linear, terraced arrangement on a narrow suburban site, comprising twelve apartments, primarily intended for the elderly, and three bungalows intended for families with special needs.

“OCC Construction worked collaboratively and cooperatively with Galway City Council and the Design Team to construct and deliver a high-quality development that provides much needed housing units, designed to satisfy the requirements of elderly persons and persons with disabilities in a small-scale, carefully designed and well-integrated community setting,” the Council said in a statement.

Residents began moving into the award-winning development earlier this year, with most units now occupied.

This project is part of the Galway City Council Housing Delivery Action Plan 2022-2026, under the national Housing for All policy.

Pictured: The award-winning An Cliatháin estate on the Old Monivea Road.