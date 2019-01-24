Galway social enterprise rolls out meals for older people across Ireland

A Galway-based social enterprise – which provides fresh, nutritionally balanced ready meals for older people – has been able to roll-out its business across Ireland, thanks to innovative state funding.

Meals4Health – developed by COPE Galway – was one of eight groups to receive €50,000 from the €1.6m Social Enterprise Development Fund last year.

Since then, they have formulated a viable business strategy and have launched a unique service – producing and delivering fresh ready meals directly to older people at home – the first service of its kind in Ireland.

This investment will grow the social enterprise which will extend the availability of and access to their meals throughout Ireland.

Meals4Health Co-Founder Sharon Fitzpatrick said that the award had been transformational for their social enterprise.

“The funding and mentorship have been key to helping us develop from innovative idea to start-up and onwards to growth,” she said.

“The Accelerator programme has been powerful – an intense six months of workshop training, honing leadership and communication skills, and building valuable connections with fellow social enterprises.

“We have grabbed every opportunity with both hands to put the building blocks for growth in place in order to reach every community in Ireland,” she added.

