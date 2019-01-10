Galway singer steeped in music and his island roots

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

He comes from a family steeped in music – and this generation is showing it more than ever – but Inis Mór singer-songwriter Padraig Jack also draws on his geographical roots to create an atmospheric soundscape befitting the island on which he was born.

His ability to jump between quiet, emotive ballads and powerful, melodic hooks shows a dynamicity that is quite rare in acoustic folk artists.

Padraig plays Galway’s Róisín Dubh on Friday, February 8, as part of an Irish tour – augmented by a backing band largely comprised of close relatives and with a set that remains an authentic blend of tracks in the English and Irish language.

With several singles already to his name, 2019 promises the release of a debut album that has been in the pipeline for some time.

Padraig has been working with renowned producer John Reynolds who has recorded with, among others, Sinéad O’Connor and Damien Dempsey.

“I’ve been working with John for over a year,” Padraig notes. “After doing the first song we just kept going and did another one and another one and then we thought we’d just do an album.

“I had no exact plans for how I’d release the songs or whatever. I was going to just release the single first but then I kind of said I might hold it and see. Anyway we got to the point where we were doing an album – I don’t have a release date yet but it’ll be over the summer.”

Padraig’s previously released songs are personal and at times lyric-based, but they also offer melodic choruses and moments of power.

Big hooks can be difficult for acoustic singer-songwriters to achieve but they stand out when combined with the fundamental intricacies of the genre.

“It’s not something I consider when I write the songs,” he admits. “Melody, I suppose, is a big thing for me in terms of what I look for when I hear a song.

