Galway Simon makes urgent public appeal for help to prevent homelessness this winter

Published:

  • Author:

Galway Simon makes urgent public appeal for help to prevent homelessness this winter
Galway Simon Community is making an urgent appeal, asking people to support them in helping to prevent people from becoming homeless this winter.

The charity provides support and accommodation services to people across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Galway Simon is asking people to donate what they can to the charity, to support people ahead of Christmas.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO Karen Golden says homelessness is hugely traumatic, especially during the winter:

