Galway Simon launch 10 new homes in city

Galway Simon Community has launched a development of 10 new homes in Galway City with full accessibility for older people and for people who have compromised mobility or who are wheelchair users.

In recent years there has been a significant increase in the number of older people becoming homeless for the first time in their lives. In the past year alone, there has been a 40% increase in the number of adults over 65 who are accessing Emergency Accommodation across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

This can be an extremely stressful environment for older people, who may feel very vulnerable in these circumstances.

Galway Simon Community is responding to this need by creating 10 purpose-built homes that are specifically designed for individuals who are older or who have health or mobility issues.

Karen Golden, CEO of Galway Simon Community, said: “It has been truly heartbreaking to see the impact of the housing crisis on some of the most vulnerable and socially isolated people in our community

“These apartments are thoughtfully designed to enable tenants to live independently, age well and thrive in their community. Staff and volunteers in Galway Simon will support those living in these homes, providing additional security and protection to people who may be vulnerable.

“Huge efforts have gone in to bring the development to this stage, and we are absolutely delighted to see tenants moving into their new homes.

“We’d like to warmly thank everyone who has helped along the way and made our vision to create solutions to homelessness for some very vulnerable people a reality.”

Ms Golden said that the homes had been developed on a formerly derelict site. Located in the Newcastle area of the city, they are universally accessible, on a bus route and close to medical and social services.

“We are working with many older people who are experiencing fuel poverty, and these homes have been designed to be thermally efficient and A rated. They will utilise green technologies and have very low running costs. We believe they will make a very significant impact in improving the lives of ten individuals. In turn, this will also reduce pressure on emergency and other health services.”

A collaboration between Galway Simon Community and Galway City Council, the development has being funded by the Department of Housing under Housing for All.

Ms Golden expressed thanks to officials of Galway City Council for their support of this project, Architect Niamh Kearns and all of the Design Team for the care and attention to detail that went into the design, Kesel contractors who built these new homes and the donors who enabled the Simon Community to finish them out.

The cutting of the ribbon to mark the launch of the development was performed on Monday by Dennis Connolly.

Dennis, one of the very first clients of Galway Simon when the charity was established in 1979, has remained a part of the Simon Community for over 40 years.

Pictured: Denis Connolly (centre) cuts the ribbon at the official opening by Galway Simon Community of Sómas, a block of ten one bedroom appartments in the Newcastle area of Galway City for people of reduced mobility. Also in the photo are (from left) Niamh Curran, Galway Simon Community; Councillors Frank Fahy and Terry O’Flaherty; Karen Golden, CEO, Galway Simon Community; Hildegarde Naughton TD, Minister of State at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth with responsibility for Disability; Ciaran Forken, chairman of the board, Galway Simon Community; and Kevin Murphy, project builders Kesel Construction. Photo: Brian Harding.