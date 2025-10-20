  • Services

Galway Simon Community wins Public Choice Award at National Community Housing Awards

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Simon Community has won the Public Choice Award at the ICSH Community Housing Awards for its flagship housing development, Sómas.

It’s a development of 10 high-quality, A-rated one-bedroom apartments on a formerly derelict site in Galway City.

The homes are purpose-built for older people and people with reduced mobility who are on the social housing waiting list.

They’ve been designed with universal access features such as level entry, a lift, accessible bathrooms, and wide hallways and doors.

The project addresses dereliction and vacancy, but is also creating compact, connected and age-friendly communities so residents can live safely and independently.

The awards are organised by the Irish Council for Social Housing and recognise innovation and sustainability in public and community housing.

The other Galway winner was Galway County Council who won the Building Communities category for the Tobar Mhuire regeneration project in Ahascragh.

