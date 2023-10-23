Galway Simon Community supported more than 1,400 people in the West last year.

Its 2022 Annual Impact Report, being launched today, states more than 800 households availed of its homelessness prevention and housing support services.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

While more than 760 people engaged with its Social Integration Service, which helps those living in emergency accommodation socialise and connect with the community.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO Karen Golden says the homeless situation in the West could be a lot worse without their services:

The post Galway Simon Community supported 1,400 people last year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.