Galway siblings undergo same pioneering life-saving cardiac procedure at UHG

Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
It wasn’t enough for one Galway brother to make medical history by successfully undergoing a lifesaving heart procedure late last year — six months later his brother underwent the exact same surgery to also save his life!
And that’s a double win for University Hospital Galway which achieved that significant milestone in cardiac care last October when Noel O’Brien from Tynagh went under the knife to implant his Avalus Ultra biological aortic valve.
In the process, UHG became the first hospital in Ireland and the UK to carry out what medical experts described as a major advancement in the field of valvular heart surgery.
Then — in a remarkable turn of events in April — Noel’s brother, Michael, underwent the same life-changing procedure, becoming the eighth patient to receive the implant last month.
Both surgeries were successfully carried out by Professor Alan Soo and his team at UHG.
Both Noel and Michael had experienced symptoms commonly associated with aortic valve disease, a condition where the valve narrows or leaks, forcing the heart to work harder to pump blood.
If untreated, the condition can lead to heart failure and other serious complications. Patients with aortic valve disease, either stenosis (blocked) or regurgitant (leaky), often require valve replacement
The Avalus Ultra valve is a next-generation aortic valve replacement that offers improved durability, enhanced surgical handling, and easier placement. Its introduction places UHG at the forefront of cardiac surgical innovation in Ireland.
Professor Alan Soo, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon praised the development in which he played such an integral part.
“The introduction of the Avalus Ultra valve represents a new chapter in heart valve surgery. We are proud to lead the way in offering our patients the very latest in cardiac technology, ensuring better outcomes and improved quality of life,” he said.
The successful adoption of this advanced valve system underscores UHG’s commitment to pioneering treatments and delivering world-class cardiac care to patients across Ireland.
Pictured: Headline-makers…Noel and Michael O’Brien from Tynagh with Professor Alan Soo, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, University Hospital Galway.
