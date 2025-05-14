  • Services

Galway-shot and co-produced film selected for Cannes Festival's Great 8 Showcase

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Irish feature film Learning to Breathe Under Water, filmed in Galway last September has been selected for the Great 8 showcase at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

It was co-produced by Galway-based production company Éiru Films founded by Galway’s Ivan McMahon and Heather Higgins alongside Shudder Films, Wildcard, KeyFilm, and One Wave Films.

The selection for the Great 8 places the film among an elite group of standout new works from emerging talent.

The film stars Rory Kinnear and Academy Award-nominee Maria Bakalova and introduces rising Irish actor Ezra Carlisle in his first major screen role.

