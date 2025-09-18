  • Services

Galway shines in shortlists for Irish-Language media award nominations.

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway media companies and broadcasters have picked up a total of 14 award nominations across 7 categories at this years Oireachtas media awards.

The awards ceremony which recognises achievement and excellence in Irish language media takes place in Belfast on the 29th of October as part of the Oireachtas na Samhna festival.

Conamara’s Máire-Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill and Róisín Ní Mhaoláin were nominated for radio personality of the year while Brigit Breathnach received a nomination for columnist of the year for her work with Tuairisc.ie

Baile na hAbhainn based Fíbín Media received 3 nominations for children’s programming and 1 for television programme of the year while 3 of their employees were nominated for the ‘Rising Star of the Year’ award.

Darach Ó Tuaraisg founder of Fíbín Media is very proud of his team.

