Galway Sexual Violence Services to get €400,000 funding boost
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway’s Sexual Violence Services are to get a funding boost of 400 thousand euro
Galway Rape Crisis Centre and COPE Galway are to share the additional funding in order to increase service provision.
Galway Rape Crisis Centre will use the additional 270 thousand euro for additional posts to cater for adolescent and LGBTI counselling as well as an extended outreach service to 5 day delivery.
COPE Galway is to receive an additional 133 thusand euro to provide much needed outreach services in rural Galway, Clifden and the Islands
Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says domestic and sexual violence is no respecter of boundaries – so it’s important that the services are wide-reaching.
