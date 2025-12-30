Galway set for busy year on the industrial front

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Employment in IDA Ireland-supported companies in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon reached more than 31,000 in 2025 – with more than 130 IDA client companies operating in the West.
IDA Ireland said Galway City “remains at the heart of this progress, reaffirming its role as a regional city supporting regional development under Project Ireland 2040”.
“With ambitious targets for population and economic expansion, Galway’s leadership in driving investment for the West is firmly established,” IDA Ireland said.
The life sciences sector anchored the region’s cluster growth, while the technology sector, encompassing software engineering, technical support, global business services, and research and development, also showed “impressive expansion”, the IDA said in an end-of-year review.
Among the several major announcements in 2025, was CLS in Parkmore, which revealed plans to create 140 jobs and a €9m investment in a training programme.
Kappture, a provider of hospitality technology, announced Galway City as the location for the expansion of its Software Development Hub with the creation of at least 20 new roles.
Datavant, a leading health data platform, also announced Galway as the location of its Global R&D Centre with plans to create approximately 125 new roles.
Johnson & Johnson Medtech announced the expansion of its Research, Development, and Innovation (RD&I) activities at its Cerenovus facility in Galway.
Dexcom broke ground in January 2025 on a greenfield site in Athenry where construction is progressing well on a new medical technologies manufacturing facility.
