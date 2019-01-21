Galway service for separated families to move to Doughiska

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A unique service for separated families in Galway, Time 4 Us, is to move to Doughiska following threats of closure for more than a year.
Galway West TD Noel Grealish met with the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs this week who confirmed the move.
Time 4 Us is a play centre which helps separated fathers and other family members spend quality time with children they don’t live with.
It’s been operating in a house, owned by Tusla, in Shantalla since 2007 however it’s been threatened with closure for over a year.
Minister Katherine Zappone has confirmed its service will be transferred to Cumasu in Doughiska, home to the ARD Family Resource Centre.
