Galway Senator thanks supporters with party after fifth successive election victory

The five-in-a-row is an achievement worth celebrating in any facet of life – which was why Galway Senator Rónán Mullen hosted a gathering for family and friends in Ballinasloe.
The Ahascragh-based Senator’s ‘Celebration Social’ in Gullane’s Hotel marked his fifth successive election as an Independent Senator for the NUI constituency. And he was lauded by family members, friends and supporters on the night.
But this was also a fundraiser for two charities which Senator Mullen has supported over the years – Mary’s Meals, which now provides a daily school meal to over two million children in the developing world, and Our Little Brothers and Sisters orphanage in Kenscoff, Haiti.
Donations on the night were voluntary, but everything collected will go to the two charities with whom the Galway Senator has a long association.
Because the founder of Mary’s Meals, Magnus McFarlane Barrow and Gina Heraty of Our Little Brothers and Sisters orphanage, are both past recipients of the Oireachtas Human Dignity Award, an event begun in Leinster House by Senator Mullen in 2014.
“This was a chance to say thanks to so many neighbours, family, friends and supporters for their help since I was first elected in 2007 – and an opportunity to raise some money for some really deserving charities,” said Senator Mullen.
Pictured: Senator Rónán Mullen celebrating his re-election to the Seanad at a gathering in Gullane’s Hotel with (from left) family members Padraig Ó hEidhin, Limerick; Ann Igoe, Scramoge; Mary McEvoy Donnelly, Ballycrissane; Anita Hynes, Limerick; Maura Mullen, Ahascragh, and Annette Keane, Woodlawn, Ballyloughane.
