Galway Senator says Paschal Donohue's expected resignation a 'huge loss'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is set to resign from the Cabinet today.

Paschal Donohoe is understood to have been offered the position of managing director at the world bank, informing the Taoiseach and Tánaiste that he will accept the position.

He’ll resign as Minister for Finance today and leave his role as a TD later this week.

Donohoe is the longest continuously serving Cabinet Minister in this Government having been first appointed as Minister for Tourism in 2014.

He’s overseen most of Ireland’s budgets over the last decade as Minister for Finance or Minister for Public Expenditure, and has been linked to financial positions on the world stage for a number of years.

It’s understood he’ll also resign his position as head of the Eurogroup.

A second Dail by-election on the cards now in Dublin Central, alongside the vacancy in Galway West.

Galway Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne told Galway Talks that Paschal Donohue’s resignation will be a huge loss: