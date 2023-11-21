Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly labels sale of vapes to minors as reprehensible pursuit of profit
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly has labelled the sale of vapes to minors as a reprehensible pursuit of profit.
She made the claim during Seanad discussions on legislation to ban the sale of vapes and e-cigarettes to those under 18.
It also looks to place greater restrictions on the advertising and marketing of these products
Senator O’Reilly says the numbers of teenagers vaping is rising at an alarming rate, and both the industry and Government need to answer for it:
