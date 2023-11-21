  • Services

Services

Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly labels sale of vapes to minors as reprehensible pursuit of profit

Published:

Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly labels sale of vapes to minors as reprehensible pursuit of profit
Share story:

Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly has labelled the sale of vapes to minors as a reprehensible pursuit of profit.

She made the claim during Seanad discussions on legislation to ban the sale of vapes and e-cigarettes to those under 18.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It also looks to place greater restrictions on the advertising and marketing of these products

Senator O’Reilly says the numbers of teenagers vaping is rising at an alarming rate, and both the industry and Government need to answer for it:

The post Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly labels sale of vapes to minors as reprehensible pursuit of profit appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Green light for housing development in Clifden despite local opposition

County planners have given the green light for a significant housing development in Clifden, desp...

no_space
Funding announced for major outdoor projects in Oranmore, Ballinasloe and Inis Mor

Funding has been announced for three major outdoor recreation projects in Galway. The allocations...

no_space
City event to explore creative and cultural industries in rural areas

An event exploring creative and cultural industries in rural areas is taking place in Galway city...

no_space
Local TD seeks meeting with Irish Water CEO over Kinvara boil notice

Local TD Ciaran Cannon has sought a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water about the long running Ki...

no_space
10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region

There has been a ten percent increase in the number of public order offences reported in the Nort...

no_space
Galway Community College salutes hope and honours fallen heroes

BY JAMES VARLEY Students and staff of Galway Community College commemorated the 63rd anniversa...

no_space
Land Development Agency set to take ownership of Port lands for housing

Galway Harbour Company is almost ready to sign off on a deal with the Land Development Agency (LD...

no_space
Galway’s Carer of the Year

A former Garda who gave up her job to look after her little girl born with a rare, genetic neurol...

no_space
No comment on jobs at DID Electrical as Select Technology Group buys all stores including 2 in Galway

Select Technology Group has acquired DID Electrical Group, subject to approval from the CCPC. A k...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up