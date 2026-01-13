Galway Senator looks to tackle thefts from worksites

A Galway Senator is working to introduce a new law aimed at tackling the theft of trade tools and equipment from workers and small businesses – by imposing a mandatory three-year sentence on thieves.

Fine Gael Senator PJ Murphy said he hopes to amend the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offence) Act 2001 to introduce a mandatory minimum custodial sentence for serious theft-related offences involving work equipment, where the theft directly prevents someone from earning a living.

Under the proposed legislation, where an adult is convicted of theft, burglary, aggravated burglary, robbery or handing stolen property of work equipment, a court would be required to impose a minimum sentence of three years imprisonment.

The Fine Gael Senator’s bill would further provide that the sentence may not be suspended beyond 18 months.

“The theft of tools and work equipment isn’t a victimless crime. For tradespeople, contractors and sole traders these thefts can shut down their ability to work instantly,” said Senator Murphy.

“This bill recognises the real and devastating impact these crimes have on people’s livelihoods,” he added.

He said a minimum three-year sentence was needed to deter thieves from targeting hard working people, often self-employed, who suffer expensive losses when they have to replace stolen tools and machinery.

The Galway Senator confirmed he intends to introduce the reforming legislation to the Oireachtas when it returns later this month.

The bill has received significant support from electricians, plumbers, carpenters, other tradespeople, small businesses and his Fine Gael colleagues.

“I’ve been consulting with diligent hard-working tradesmen and women who are fully supportive of this measure. They have relayed the loss of income and disruption to their employment and service to customers when thieves target their livelihood,” he said.

“Tradespeople live and work in every community in this country and provide great services at all times to those who need it. They deserve as much support as possible,” he added.

Senator Murphy said the legislation is designed to send a real and clear deterrent.

“Those who steal tools of someone’s trade is effectively stealing their income. The justice system must reflect the seriousness of the crime.”

Pictured: Legislation…Senator PJ Murphy.