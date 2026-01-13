Galway Senator looks to tackle thefts from worksites

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway Senator is working to introduce a new law aimed at tackling the theft of trade tools and equipment from workers and small businesses – by imposing a mandatory three-year sentence on thieves.
Fine Gael Senator PJ Murphy said he hopes to amend the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offence) Act 2001 to introduce a mandatory minimum custodial sentence for serious theft-related offences involving work equipment, where the theft directly prevents someone from earning a living.
Under the proposed legislation, where an adult is convicted of theft, burglary, aggravated burglary, robbery or handing stolen property of work equipment, a court would be required to impose a minimum sentence of three years imprisonment.
The Fine Gael Senator’s bill would further provide that the sentence may not be suspended beyond 18 months.
“The theft of tools and work equipment isn’t a victimless crime. For tradespeople, contractors and sole traders these thefts can shut down their ability to work instantly,” said Senator Murphy.
“This bill recognises the real and devastating impact these crimes have on people’s livelihoods,” he added.
He said a minimum three-year sentence was needed to deter thieves from targeting hard working people, often self-employed, who suffer expensive losses when they have to replace stolen tools and machinery.
The Galway Senator confirmed he intends to introduce the reforming legislation to the Oireachtas when it returns later this month.
The bill has received significant support from electricians, plumbers, carpenters, other tradespeople, small businesses and his Fine Gael colleagues.
“I’ve been consulting with diligent hard-working tradesmen and women who are fully supportive of this measure. They have relayed the loss of income and disruption to their employment and service to customers when thieves target their livelihood,” he said.
“Tradespeople live and work in every community in this country and provide great services at all times to those who need it. They deserve as much support as possible,” he added.
Senator Murphy said the legislation is designed to send a real and clear deterrent.
“Those who steal tools of someone’s trade is effectively stealing their income. The justice system must reflect the seriousness of the crime.”
Pictured: Legislation…Senator PJ Murphy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Call for urgent review of Connemara bus service
A Galway County Councillor has called for an urgent review of the 424 bus service operating along...
Galway soprano launches debut album with series of concerts on theme of love
Galway soprano Helen Hancock is celebrating the launch of her debut album with a series of concer...
Electric finally tips the balance in Galway’s new car sales
The number of new cars that are partly or fully run by electricity made up the majority of sales ...
Quota cuts leave fishing sector in a state of peril
Coastal communities in Conamara dependent on fishing face an uncertain year after the European Un...
Solicitor is welcomed to court
One of Galway’s newest solicitors has been welcomed to the profession at a sitting of a District ...
Tractors Light Up for Iggy
More than 210 tractors and 13 trucks took part in the Light Up for Iggy Christmas Tractor Run at ...
Minister promises renewed focus on tackling road safety
The Galway TD and Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety has vowed that 2026 will ...
Galway road fatalities up from five to 18 despite one-third cut in crashes
DESPITE an overall decrease in serious road traffic accidents across Galway in 2025, there were 1...
Galway County Council chief outlines 2025 progress – and vision for the year ahead
The provision of social and affordable housing remains a top priority for Galway County Council –...