Galway Senator keeps pressure on over lack of catering on train services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Senator Ollie Crowe is keeping the pressure on over the lack of catering on train services including the Galway-Dublin route

The Seanad has heard it’s ‘unacceptable’ catering services are not available on all trains.

Last month, Irish Rail and the National Transport Authority said there wasn’t a budget to provide the service outside of the Dublin to Cork and Belfast lines.

Junior Transport Minister Sean Canney said while work is ongoing – passengers can bring their own food on board.

Fianna Fáil senator Ollie Crowe, has described it as a ‘troubling lack of transparency’