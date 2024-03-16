  • Services

Galway Senator condemns killing of white tailed eagle in Roscommon.

Published:

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has condemned the killing of a rare protected white eagle that was recently introduced to the wild in south Roscommon.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service released the Eagle as part of the White-tailed Eagle Reintroduction Programme in 2022 on the shores of Lough Derg.


Information from the eagle’s satellite tag indicates that she died sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday Morning.

Investigating officers established that the bird was shot and are awaiting further results of forensic analysis that may provide additional information.

Senator O’Reilly said in a statement that this was devastating for the staff who had introduced her, successfully, to the wild in the West of Ireland and have asked the public to contact the Gardai if they have information to share.

This sentiment was echoed by the Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD who said that said to think that one would be shot is unconscionable. He has also appealed to anyone who has information about this appalling wildlife crime to please report it to the NPWS or to the Gardai.

Members of the public can contact the NPWS by calling 01 539 3418 or emailing wildlifeenforcement@npws.gov.ie

Roscommon Garda Station can also be contacted on 090 663 8300.

All reports will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

