Galway seminar on birth injury

Callan Tansey Solicitors, one of Ireland’s leading medical negligence firms, is hosting a seminar entitled the Risky Miracle of Childbirth – it will be held on International Women’s Day, Friday week, March 8, in the Galmont Hotel.

Experts in the fields of obstetrics, midwifery and medical negligence litigation will speak about labour and delivery, as well as changes to the legal system, to make litigation less adversarial and time-consuming for those injured.

Johan Verbruggen, solicitor with Callan Tansey’s Medical Negligence Unit was himself a victim of medical negligence.

“Following a mismanaged labour and delivery, for which I required resuscitation, I was diagnosed with Erb’s palsy, a near-total paralysis of my right arm. My father, Karel, litigated successfully on my behalf against the Western Health Board in December 1996,” he explained.

“I am privileged to help others affected by circumstances similar to mine, and I look forward to speaking about a topic so close to my heart,” he added.

Speakers include Dr. John O’Mahony SC who has acted in some of the largest medical negligence cases before the courts, as well as Professor Valerie Smith, a prominent midwifery expert on matters such as foetal wellbeing, preterm birth and intrapartum care.

