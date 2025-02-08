Galway sees second biggest jump in January car sales in the country

Galway saw the second biggest surge of any county in Ireland in new car purchases during the month of January.

A total of 1,519 new cars were sold here during the first month of the year, traditionally the busiest time of the year for forecourt sales.

That represents a jump of more than 13% compared with sales in January 2024 — almost double the rate of increase in new car sales in the country as a whole, and only surpassed by Clare.

Sales of electric vehicles, which had plummeted in recent years, also rose by 13% in Galway during the month … though still behind the national increase of 20% in EV sales.

A total of 164 electric cars were bought in Galway last month, a little more than one in ten of all car sales in the county.

Toyota retains its grip as the marque of choice with Galway buyers, with one in every five vehicles sold being a product of the Japanese makers. Next most popular are Hyundai, Skoda and Volkswagen.

The Hyundai Tucson continues to be the most popular model for Galwegians, with Toyota’s Yaris Cross and Corolla next.

Three-quarters of cars sold here were automatic transmission.

Grey remains the most popular colour (well over a third of cars bought), followed by black and blue.

The number of green cars sold more than trebled compared with this time last year — whether or not it has anything to do with a rush of patriotic feeling coinciding with the start of the Six Nations rugby championship is open to debate.

Pictured: New cars…Galway motorists splash out.