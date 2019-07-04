Galway seeks champions to deliver new conventions

The Galway Convention Bureau, which promotes Galway as a destination for international meetings, incentives, conferences and events, is looking for local champions to help bring an international conference home.

Over the last 18 months, the bureau has secured just over €13 million of new conference and event business for Galway, which will deliver 8,125 international delegates in events to take place up to 2022.

According to research, a business visitor is worth up to three times that of the leisure tourist and meetings tend to take place outside the main summer months, which will lead to an extension of the season for the tourism sector in Galway. This has a very positive effect on the local economy in ensuring that jobs are kept in the west.

Now the Galway Convention Bureau is looking for people throughout Galway to become champions in bringing international conferences home to the city and county; people who might be thinking of hosting an international conference, can work with Galway Convention Bureau and become a Champion for Galway.

A Champion for Galway is a person who loves Galway and has membership of international professional, corporate and industry associations and also has the influence to bring an international conference home.

Examples include Anne Kinsella from Teagasc Galway who brought in the Agri Benchmark International Workshops and Global Forum Conference for Beef and Sheep 2018, with delegates representing over 30 different countries internationally; Frances Fahy and Kathy Reilly from NUI Galway who co-hosted EUGEO Congress on the Geographies of Europe May 2019 with over 450 delegates from 37 countries along with many other NUI Galway colleagues securing several international conferences for Galway.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.