Galway scientists outline extent of microbead pollution at Oireachtas committee

Scientists from GMIT and NUI Galway have appeared before an Oireachtas Committee to outline the extent of microbead pollution in marine ecosystems.

It’s as the Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government is scrutinising the 2018 Plastic Microbeads Bill.

It aims to restrict the manufacture, import, export or sale of certain products containing the tiny round balls of plastic.

They’re commonly found in consumer items like shower gels, face scrubs and toothpaste and can last for hundreds of years in the environment.

Dr. Kevin Lynch, head of Geography at NUIG who says microbead pollution is affecting the entire food chain